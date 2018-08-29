On Aug. 10, dozens of new sixth graders gathered for orientation day at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School here in St. Helena. Local firefighters were there to help.
Every August, just before the start of school, RLS Middle School hosts the orientation and barbecue lunch for new sixth grade students and their families. In the morning, a team of specially trained eighth graders leads the new students through a series of team-building activities, campus tours, and informational meetings. Incoming sixth graders are given the opportunity to get acquainted with their new school and meet some of the teachers and staff.
But the highlight of the day is the barbecue lunch, prepared by a team of local firefighters. This year, five firefighters labored over the hot coals of the extra-large grill they brought to the campus: Craig Wagner, Alex Woerner, Brian Streblow, Martin Macias, and Mike Allen. These gracious men cooked burgers and hot dogs for two hours, serving a crowd of nearly 300 people.
The sixth grade students at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School would like to thank these firefighters, who spent all morning serving our community in a unique way. Here are some student comments from the Journalism class:
Thank you for coming over to cook for us. I really thank you guys because you came to cook for us free. I really loved the food that you made --C.M.
Thank you firemen for cooking a BBQ for all the 6th graders because it must have taken you a very long time for a lot of people --V.M.
On orientation day at the BBQ the burgers were really good and very juicy. I appreciate the firefighters --Y.P.
Thank you so much firefighters for everything you have done for us. First, you risk your lives for us. Then you spend your time coming to the 6th grade orientation to cook hamburgers and hot dogs. Thank you so much for your service. You are great people. I don’t think we can ever repay you --A.P.
Knowing that people are giving their lives just to save us is very helpful to the people to “un-scare” them. Thank you firefighters so much --E.T.
It was really kind of the firefighters to cook burgers and hot dogs for us at orientation. We would like to say a big thanks for it. You are amazing cooks and even words cannot describe how grateful we are. We couldn’t thank you enough for doing this -- N.F.
Do you like firefighters? I know I do. They do a lot of kind things. They try their hardest to save everyone from a fire, and stop the fire. And after all of that they still took their time to do a BBQ for all of us 6th grade students --A.M.
Firefighters do great things. I appreciate firemen because they risk their lives to help other people and other people’s things -- R.W.
The food at the BBQ was delightful and was perfectly cooked. My brothers enjoyed it a lot also. The food really helped join friends and family together. We had some of our old friends come and sit with us and have a nice conversation --S.H.
I thank the firefighters for working all day to stop the fires and risking their lives every day all around California. And thank you firefighters that helped make the food in our 6th grade orientation -- J.R.
When I look back at orientation, one thing I’ll remember is the food and how good it was. The firemen made enough for all the kids and parents. They could be at home but they decided to come to the BBQ to cook and I want to say thank you -- S.M.
I appreciate firefighters because . . . they are brave and amazing and we have to give them support. They can do anything because they are heroes. We are counting on the firefighters -- K.G.
The burgers were cooked very nice and juicy. Even the parents ate some food. It was also nice to see them cook it and to see all the families coming together and talking about what a great time it was --J.G.
The firefighters did not have to help but they were kind and came for free. They came to our sixth grade orientation day BBQ. These kind firemen cooked hot dogs and burgers for two hours straight without complaining, as they were in the hot sun. This BBQ was a great thing to bring all of us together. Thank you for helping us and our community; it really means a lot to us and lots more people --O.C.
I appreciate firemen because they risk their lives to save homes, property, and land. Also, considering that most firefighters in St. Helena are volunteers, they don’t even get paid. They work so hard-- that is why we appreciate firemen -- S.P.
Thank you for taking time off just to cook for us at the RLS orientation BBQ and for risking your lives for our fires -- M.H.
From all of the sixth graders at RLS Middle School, Thank-you, firefighters.
Erin Kurtz and the 6th Grade Journalism class
Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School
St. Helena