It appears from Mr. Tom Vence's letter ("Questioning local politicians' endorsement of Yes on F," April 25) that he has a difficult time accepting that Congressman Mike Thompson, State Senator Bill Dodd, Supervisor Diane Dillon, Mayor Chris Canning of Calistoga, all five St. Helena Council persons as well as Council persons from Napa and Yountville have endorsed ballot Measure F on the St. Helena ballot that will be voted on June 4, 2019.
He indicated that these individuals should have contacted the opposing Sacramento PAC to determine why they opposed the Rent Stabilization Ordinance and are willing to spend over $50,000 to defeat the measure. Mr. Vence accuses our endorsing elected officials and the St. Helena City Council of arrogance and lack of doing due diligence in learning why The Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association is opposing the measure.
If he had done his due diligence he might have found that all of these elected officials publicly have supported workforce, affordable and sustainable housing. As a matter of fact we (the Yes on Measure F Committee) went to a Mobile Home Summit meeting in Vallejo that was hosted by State Senator Bill Dodd on April 28. Senator Dodd is a member of the California Senate Select Committee on Manufactured Home Communities. He is a Mobile Home Owners advocate now and has been in the past.
So why in the world would Mr. Vence think these Mobile Home Owners advocates would call the WMA and ask for permission to endorse a YES vote on Measure F?
I would like to ask Mr. Vence since when do elected officials or politicians call and ask if they can endorse a measure. I think that is something that does not happen.
Endorsements are made only after the endorser has done his/her due diligence and comes to a full understanding of the issue.
For those are confused about Measure F or how to vote, follow the lead of the elected officials and vote yes on Measure F.
Grace Kistner
St. Helena