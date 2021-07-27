Lolo's celebrating 25 great years in St. Helena

Because of our location on Main Street, we attract the attention of people just entering our town.

Folks that shop consignment are usually interested in a bargain. There is also the fascination that our merchandise is “pre-chosen” and goes down in price the longer it lives with us, giving it a little more moxie. Don’t forget your Lolo’s Discount Card or it’s upgraded “Lifer Card” as it comes in handy when getting the lowest price possible. Who doesn’t everyone want a discount, really?

Other folks that come in want to help save the planet. Many look for that unique something or a souvenir of their trip to the Napa Valley. Some clothe themselves almost exclusively with preloved clothing to stretch a budget.

Some people cross over as both consignors and customers, reaping the benefits of membership in both groups. Some are just a little too attached to that item they thought they were willing to sell, thinking that it has worth that it sadly, really doesn’t have. Our favorite consignors (yes, we have favorites) truly get that “it’s just stuff” and that one must move on from being ruled by possessions. Lolo’s mantra and raison d’etre: people have way too much stuff.