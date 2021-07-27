Lolo's celebrating 25 great years in St. Helena

For an unbelievable 25 years, Lolo’s Consignment has been part of the fabric of St. Helena and the larger Napa Valley.
I can still remember the day we opened in September of 1996 in what is now The Wydown Hotel, known then as “The Donaldson Building.” At the end of that first day, a friend inquired as to how it went and I answered with wonder, “people came in and actually bought things.”
Lolo’s (my daughter Lauren’s nickname—she was 5 years old at the time) was the end result of a business plan written originally to be a children’s resale store. However, that opening day’s store inventory included women’s and men’s clothing as well as a few painted chests and tchotchkes.
Our beginning inventory had arrived as a result of a letter and refrigerator magnet sent out locally stating the purpose of the business, that being primarily to sell gently used clothing. I asked that if each recipient of the letter brought in just one piece from their closet that they no longer wore to sell at this fledging business, I would have the necessary inventory to start. Though I had no initial idea what would sell, the community providing more than enough potential merchandise to choose from.
Still the case today, we have been blessed with so many wonderful items to sell, ranging from the ridiculous to the sublime, from $0.50 to $5,000. When people ask, I tell them the very best item we ever sold was a stuffed trophy marlin. I think we sold it for half off, but still …
One fond memory from our early days were the fashion shows, the idea being that the community could see neighbors and friends modeling Lolo’s clothing, thus persuading skeptics that secondhand clothing was cool. We cleared the store of racks, set up a runway and served bubbly. When the show ended, spectators jumped up ready to buy but we only had the clothes on the models’ backs to sell. Oops.
When the Donaldson building was sold, the new owners embarked on a major remodel, which took two years. The remodel’s scaffolding blocked our street façade, so to make sure people knew we were there, we installed a mannequin who could be seen trying to climb into Lolo’s. Her attire changed with the season and most passersby enjoyed her adventures. We think that her antics helped us survive until we moved to our present location, the very day the last nail was hammered, and that scaffolding was removed.
Of course, I have not been alone with this Lolo’s journey. I am so very proud and honored to have had the best employees along the way. Lolo’s has taken the proverbial village to run and could not have been done without Celia Guzman (24 years), Dani Brown (12 years), Elvia Orta (10 years) and (recently retired) Vicki Long (7 years total and the original employee of Lolo’s), plus many talented young assistants most recruited from SHHS. That tradition holds to this day as well.
We also wouldn’t be here without our customers and consignors.
Because of our location on Main Street, we attract the attention of people just entering our town.
Folks that shop consignment are usually interested in a bargain. There is also the fascination that our merchandise is “pre-chosen” and goes down in price the longer it lives with us, giving it a little more moxie. Don’t forget your Lolo’s Discount Card or it’s upgraded “Lifer Card” as it comes in handy when getting the lowest price possible. Who doesn’t everyone want a discount, really?
Other folks that come in want to help save the planet. Many look for that unique something or a souvenir of their trip to the Napa Valley. Some clothe themselves almost exclusively with preloved clothing to stretch a budget.
Some people cross over as both consignors and customers, reaping the benefits of membership in both groups. Some are just a little too attached to that item they thought they were willing to sell, thinking that it has worth that it sadly, really doesn’t have. Our favorite consignors (yes, we have favorites) truly get that “it’s just stuff” and that one must move on from being ruled by possessions. Lolo’s mantra and raison d’etre: people have way too much stuff.
I feel so lucky to have been in the position of knowing a community and giving back when we could. I have watched kids grow from in utero to young adults. Lolo’s has tried to be “Cheers” sans bar but with upbeat music and good vibes.
Thanks so much for 25 great years. Lolo’s invites the public to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sept. 15 with cake, bubbly, a talk by organizing expert Angela Hoxsey and a 25% discount on fall clothing.
Kristine Waldenburg
Owner, Lolo’s