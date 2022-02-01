Looking for answers on St. Helena's water management

I have now asked the City Council three times in the last two years to address the mismanagement of the St. Helena Water Enterprise. I have never had any answers. It astounds me that we can have a City Council that is woefully ignorant of a business they are supposed to manage.

I posed four questions in December to the council that were supposed to be answered at the next meeting. Not only were they not answered but they did not call me when I raised my hand at the next Zoom meeting. In fact, they did not recognize anyone and just moved forward on their own agenda.

Our water rates are the highest in the county, we have $50 million of improvements that must be made to the system, we need a Water Enterprise bond to put forth to pay for these improvements and we instead hire a firm $30,000 to ask the people of St. Helena what they think of funding a General Obligation bond which the council knows cannot be used to fund Water Enterprise issues.

Our water system is about to fail and our council sits around and debates the wrong bond.

We must get the following or we should recall our council members (excluding Hall and Hardy):

1. Immediately establish a Board for the Water Enterprise to manage its issues separately from the General Fund issues. There are plenty of taxpayers within the city limits who have the financial and water knowledge to run the Enterprise efficiently and effectively.

2. Answer my four water and bond related questions in writing. This should be answered at the next meeting.

3. Start the process for a $25 million water revenue bond to pay for the retrofit of our Wastewater plant, the upgrades on our pump systems, a new water intake tower for Bell Canyon and the replacement of the worst of the leaking underground water pipes.

4. At the same time vote on a 1/4% increase in city sales tax. Use this money only for water rate relief for those water users within the city limit who might need rate relief from a possible increase in water rates. Individuals could then apply to the city for this relief.

Council members: Grow up and answer these issues by responding in writing. Use the St. Helena Star to answer these questions instead of hiding behind Zoom meetings where you purposely ignore the taxpayers of the city.

Arlene Corsetti

St. Helena