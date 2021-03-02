Lost and found

If you’re a movie buff like me, let me give you some advice that might surprise you.
Move.
My wife and son and I are moving a few streets over in Angwin, and to my surprise it’s been the most cinematically rewarding experience I’ve had since I watched “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” on the big screen at the Cameo.
That’s because aside from the usual flotsam you run across when you’re moving furniture around (that sock that fell behind the washer, part of Bruce Bochy’s head from a ceramic gnome that took a direct hit from a ball hurled by my southpaw son), I’ve found a bunch of long-lost DVDs and Blu-rays.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
I’m not very diligent about putting movies back in their cases after I watch them, so it’s not unusual for a dozen or so discs to stack up on the base of the TV. As already mentioned, my son likes to throw things. Add those two facts together and you have a perfect recipe for lost movies.
I've enjoyed many warm reunions over the last few weeks.
Nice to see you again, disc 17 of "Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema" containing the comedies “The Devil’s Eye” and “All These Women.” They’re not very good — one doesn't turn to jolly old Ingmar for laughs any more than one would turn to Groucho Marx for karate lessons — but it’s nice to have all 30 discs in the fabulous set.
How do you do, “Mission: Impossible.” This is the first Tom Cruise one, where the train drags the helicopter into the tunnel. Way cool.
Welcome home, Andrei Tarkovsky’s revelatory “Stalker” from the Criterion Collection. I missed you so much I bought a replacement. One of these days I’ll rent out the Cameo, put you up on the big screen, invite all my friends, and let your unforgettable imagery blow my mind.
So sorry, "Blade Runner 2049." You apparently got flung behind the bookcase and you look scratched beyond repair. It's a pity more people didn't watch you on the big screen. The rare sequel that's worthy of the original.
Hello again, “The X-Files” Season 6, Disc 6. The show was past its prime by that point, but I’d hate to break up a complete series box set.
But those weren’t the true treasures. Losing those didn't cost me any sleep. There was only one movie that caused me to rack my brain and tear apart the living room.
I’m talking about “Leprechaun: Origins.”
To be clear, “Leprechaun: Origins,” produced by the pro wrestling-affiliated WWE Studios and starring little person/wrestler Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl in the sinister title role originated by Warwick Davis, is terrible.
The directing is bad (neither Bergman nor Tarkovsky was involved in the making of this film, although the mere idea of one of them directing a "Leprechaun" flick is truly amazing). The acting is bad. There are no memorable scares or dialogue. The lighting isn't bright enough to show you what’s happening or dim enough to hide how cheap the production values are.
Even by the dubious B-movie standards of the “Leprechaun” series, it’s awful. I’ve seen “Leprechaun in the Hood.” You, “Leprechaun: Origins,” are no “Leprechaun in the Hood.”
No, the reason losing it drove me nuts was that I never took it out of its “Leprechaun: The Complete Movie Collection” case. The only time I ever watched it was on cable. The disc just vanished inexplicably from the case — which, to my knowledge, was never left within my son’s reach.
This wasn’t like the other lost movies, which were lost because of my own negligence. I deserved to lose those, but losing “Leprechaun: Origins” felt cosmically unjust and (ironic, for such an unscary movie) a bit creepy.
And then I found it under the entertainment center, where it had cuddled up with some dust bunnies.
Having found it, I made myself a promise. From this day forward, whenever I eject a movie, I'm putting it right back where it belongs, safely away from mischievous little hands. This lifelong disc stacker is converting to a disc returner.
Even so, somehow I have a feeling I’m still going to lose track of a disc or two.
I guess we’ll just have to move again.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.