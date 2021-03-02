Lost and found

How do you do, “Mission: Impossible.” This is the first Tom Cruise one, where the train drags the helicopter into the tunnel. Way cool.

Welcome home, Andrei Tarkovsky’s revelatory “Stalker” from the Criterion Collection. I missed you so much I bought a replacement. One of these days I’ll rent out the Cameo, put you up on the big screen, invite all my friends, and let your unforgettable imagery blow my mind.

So sorry, "Blade Runner 2049." You apparently got flung behind the bookcase and you look scratched beyond repair. It's a pity more people didn't watch you on the big screen. The rare sequel that's worthy of the original.

Hello again, “The X-Files” Season 6, Disc 6. The show was past its prime by that point, but I’d hate to break up a complete series box set.

But those weren’t the true treasures. Losing those didn't cost me any sleep. There was only one movie that caused me to rack my brain and tear apart the living room.

I’m talking about “Leprechaun: Origins.”

To be clear, “Leprechaun: Origins,” produced by the pro wrestling-affiliated WWE Studios and starring little person/wrestler Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl in the sinister title role originated by Warwick Davis, is terrible.