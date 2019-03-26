I am writing in response to Mr. McGrath's Public Comment, published in the March 14 edition of the Star ("I cannot remain quiet any longer," March 14). It is unfortunate that Mr. McGrath's interpretation of the difficulties he has had with his 632 McCorkle project places so much blame and animosity on Ms. Bradshaw. I can certainly understand the frustration he has felt, negotiating the many hurdles he has faced since he began his development. There are at least two sides to every story.
I am writing only to express my response to Mr. McGrath's characterization of Ms. Bradshaw. Since meeting Ms. Bradshaw a couple of years ago, I have known her to be a woman who is honest, intelligent, wise, and devoted to her family, friends, and church. She possesses a combination of expertise from her unique professional experience, integrity, generosity, humor, diplomacy, compassion, and tenacity. She is hard working, and committed to supporting others in pursuit of fairness and justice.
My hope is that all parties involved in this situation will eventually feel the love and understanding that we need to be healthy, as individuals and as a community.
Barbara Monnette
St. Helena