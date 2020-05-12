Lovely poem about the post office, but ...

I saw the lovely poem by Beclee Wilson about the post office. So cute the way she wrote it. Did you know that she polishes the brass at the post office, just because she likes to see it shining?

However, it should be noted that the present post office was not built by the city, but by the federal government. The St. Helena postal service began in 1857, not 1940.

Mariam Hovanesian Hansen

Research Director

St. Helena Historical Society

