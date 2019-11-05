I was shocked to recently learn from my grandson, a frequenter of Main Street Books, that Liza plans to close this month! What a loss this will be to our entire community.
I have often boasted about how fortunate we are to have a small locally owned bookstore in our community and what a treasure Liza is to all of us. Her knowledge not only of books, but even more so of each of her customers and their preferences and interests, is a very large part of what makes Main Street Books so special.
She and I have had many a discussion over a range of literary topics: the merits of various books -- what might be fashionable and trendy vs. what is real literature with lasting values; which books are especially appropriate for young people as well as which are not and for which reasons; how to find books no longer in print; what might be a perfect choice to give to an individual child/adult interested in a particular subject and even whether or not that person already has it; which authors I might like given those I already enjoy; the list goes on and on. Liza truly knows her books, her customers and our community.
For years our teachers have taken/sent children to Main Street Books to select books, and Liza has been unfailingly welcoming, engaging and supportive. She is also always eager to support the schools and generous to a fault. Both she and her bookstore are institutions in our town that will be sorely missed.
My hope is that our community will rally to keep her doors open for many years to come so that generations of St. Helenans can benefit from a bookseller who will help them fall in love with literature, give them a warm and friendly welcome and a personal approach, and help them find just the perfect book or books for which they are searching.
Elena Heil
Head of School
St. Helena Montessori School