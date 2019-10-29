Our town, the town of “Wine & Roses,” has many treasures. One worth mentioning is Main Street Books. Liza Russ has a stock of new, old and nicely used books. Yes, it is so easy to just order from Amazon. Main Street Books is one of our treasures worthy of safeguarding. Can you promise yourself to order at least two books from Liza periodically?
Further, congratulations to our Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and the City Council for helping solve the city's runaway legal fees by hiring a new firm, and not continually asking the city attorney for his (unneeded) opinion.
Joan Westgate
St. Helena