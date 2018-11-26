What follows below is my understanding of the facts and my opinion on what transpired.
The St. Helena City Council meeting held on Nov. 13 discussed and voted on item 10.3 of that evening’s agenda, which decided the fate of a Rate Stabilization ordinance proposed by the city to regulate rent increases at Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park (VV). Vineyard Valley has served the community for over 40 years, offering affordable housing for qualified residents over 55.
In late 2017, a very small group of VV residents decided that they could convince two council members that the park needed to be protected from any possible high rent increases sought by the current ownership, or any possible new owners if the park were to be sold.
Initial discussions with at least one of the council members and subsequently with city staff were not shared with the park owner or residents.
In fact, the city did not evaluate whether the proposed ordinance was solving a current problem, nor what ramifications it might have on the economics of ownership. More importantly the city never asked whether or not VV residents were even interested in this “solution” to this “problem.” It was a stealth operation, sanctioned by the city and put forward by a very few of VV’s residents. Alas the scheme was discovered, and the plot unfolded to much anger and surprise from park residents. This resulted in two workshops and public discussion.
After listening to pros and cons of the ordinance from city staff and VV residents over a period of months and at least two council meetings, residents representing a significant number of the housing units in VV rejected (by petition) the ordinance and sent their wishes to the city clerk to record and inform council. There was no comparable response from residents supporting the ordinance.
Councilmembers Paul Doehring and Mary Kolberstein repeatedly dismissed the clear wishes of the VV residents while providing less then reasonable justifications why they felt it was necessary to ignore the wishes of VV’s majority, and that they and only they know what is in the best interest of park residents.
Sadly, the vote on Nov. 13 was 3 to 2 in favor of the ordinance. In Councilmember Kolberstein’s lengthy comments before voting, she gave as one of her reasons to enact the ordinance the need to save affordable housing in St. Helena. This was in direct contradiction of her statement in a previous meeting that the ordinance was not about affordable housing but about rate stabilization.
In fact, Kolberstein said this ordinance could contribute to St. Helena losing affordable housing if the owners, (VV is a privately-owned business) decide that they do not wish to or cannot continue to operate under the conditions of the ordinance.
The Council has approved city attorney to draft an RSO ordinance, respond to VV owner letter, attend meetings and other legal matters pertaining to ordinance. How many VV residents could have gotten rent assistance with those wasted dollars?
Finally, this letter is not meant for council members or VV residents since the vote is cast. This letter is meant for the other St. Helena residents that may have to foot the bill of litigation down the road, when the current council members are long gone. And this letter is meant to inform city residents on how our democratic system can be compromised by elected officials who ignore the will of a majority of their constituents.
Thomas Vence
St. Helena
Editor’s Note: The Star asked Councilmembers Mary Koberstein and Paul Dohring to respond to the letter above.
We respect Tom Vence’s right to express his opinion on rent stabilization. Tom is one of many who took the time to publicly and privately express an opinion, pro and con, to the City Council.
We also thank the Star for the opportunity to address some of Tom’s concerns. There are some factual misunderstandings afloat regarding the genesis of rent stabilization in St. Helena and the provisions of the rent stabilization ordinance (“RSO”) in particular. In the interest of good governance, we think it is important to set the factual record straight and inform St. Helena residents about RSO:
• The origins of rent stabilization in St. Helena go back at least to the 2014 Council and Mayoral election campaigns and the participation of Paul Dohring and Alan Galbraith in several well-attended campaign events at Vineyard Valley. Repeated requests were made of the two candidates to take up and support the issue and both of them agreed to do so. RSO was not a stealth operation that began in late 2017.
• Rent stabilization discussions continued at an open and transparent goal setting session of this City Council in the fall of 2017. The full Council adopted a goal and three-year work plan to “Stabilize, Maintain and Improve Access to Housing”, and engaged a housing expert to prepare a “White Paper” to analyze and update facts and present a menu of financial and regulatory measures to achieve the goal. The Council was presented with a summary of findings and recommendations at an open meeting on May 8, followed by a thorough public presentation on June 26, 2018. Rent stabilization was identified as one regulatory measure.
• The Council work plan always included informational meetings with Vineyard Valley residents and the park owner. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, the Council subcommittee and City Manager met with the park owner first. That was the wrong decision. We realize the first meeting should have been with the homeowners to provide background information, answer questions about RSO and stem the flow of inaccurate information and unjustified fear and anxiety.
• Residents of less than 50 percent of the households in Vineyard Valley presented the Council with a petition opposing RSO. There may likely be others who oppose RSO who wished to remain anonymous. The Council also received many expressions of support. In our view, whether to enact RSO is not a matter to be decided solely by the current residents of Vineyard Valley. Not only does the park not exist in isolation from the rest of the housing market and housing issues of St. Helena, history shows that the park population changes, with about 5 percent or more of park residents deciding to move out each year. To the extent RSO promotes the ability of St. Helena residents to move into Vineyard Valley from their single-family homes, it frees up housing for young families and others priced out of the St. Helena market.
• Vineyard Valley is not “affordable housing” per se. In the lexicon of housing, “affordable” has a definite meaning that relates to rent levels tied to specified income limits. We are not adopting RSO in order to satisfy obligations stemming from affordable housing requirements in our Regional Housing Needs Assessment or the Calderon Settlement.
• Single-family homes in Vineyard Valley cost about 25 to 33 percent of the cost of other single-family homes in St. Helena. Approximately 16 percent of residents in Vineyard Valley participate in the City’s and PG&E’s income qualified CARE programs that subsidize the cost of water/wastewater utilities and gas and electricity.
• The overriding intent of the RSO is to provide the park owner with a just and reasonable return, while protecting residents from unnecessary or unreasonable and unforeseen ground rent increases. California courts have repeatedly upheld the constitutionality of RSOs in the face of legal challenges (including Calistoga) where park owners asserted rent stabilization precludes them from obtaining a reasonable return on investment. Informed with this legal background, this Council intentionally worked to develop a RSO that meets constitutional requirements and will withstand legal scrutiny.
• The rent increase formula in the RSO (lesser of 100 percent of CPI or 3 percent) strives not just to be legally sufficient, but to track Vineyard Valley’s longstanding business model. Over the years, 3 percent annual increases have allowed park ownership to develop and maintain a beautiful park while apparently earning a reasonable return on investment.
• For Vineyard Valley residents, rent stabilization is a matter of choice. To gain the benefits of the RSO, a homeowner must opt in and sign a renewable lease of 12 months or less. Many who support RSO liken it to purchasing an insurance policy; it protects against uncontrolled escalating rents while simultaneously providing financial security and the right to move without penalty at the end of a shorter lease in the event that family, health or financial circumstances change. As with all forms of insurance, it is prudent to purchase sooner rather than later, especially given the second home phenomenon in St. Helena (also in existence in Vineyard Valley), the lack of mobile home park competition in the area and the potential for a park sale.
• When a home in Vineyard Valley subject to a stabilized lease is sold, the rent charged to the purchaser does not change, unless the purchaser is a second homeowner, or elects to sign a lease longer than 12 months. With RSO in place, when a home not subject to a stabilized lease is sold, the park owner must offer the prospective home purchaser the choice between a stabilized or non-stabilized lease. If the prospective purchaser chooses a stabilized lease, the park owner sets base rent at the highest rent for a comparable space. If the prospective purchaser chooses a longer lease, the park owner is free to set the base rent at any level.
• The RSO does not place the City in the position of making Vineyard Valley’s business or management decisions. It is business as usual unless and until the park owner proposes a rent increase that exceeds the allowed annual increase. At that point, the RSO dispute resolution process kicks in. The matter initially goes to a meeting of the owner with the residents, and then to mediation and/or arbitration depending on the level of the increase. This dispute resolution process and the RSO standards ensure financial transparency and a fair return to the park owner while protecting the residents from unreasonable increases in rent. The City’s role is merely to appoint a qualified mediator and/or arbitrator.
• Many RSOs include fee provisions to cover a city’s administrative costs that are passed on to the park owner who is permitted to pass on 50 percent to the homeowners. Although we expect St. Helena’s RSO administrative costs to be nominal, we decided not to pass on any costs until at least 50 percent of the leases in Vineyard Valley are stabilized. Administrative fees do not include litigation costs.
• Recognizing that RSO is new to St. Helena, the Council decided to review the RSO within two years and work with the park owner to review any unforeseen consequences. The owners of Vineyard Valley successfully own and operate two other mobile home parks in the Bay Area that are subject to rent stabilization, and we anticipate the same success here.