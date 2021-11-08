Many reasons to oppose Hunter project in St. Helena

The original application for the Hunter project was filed in the fall of 2010. Dennis Hunter is a developer who purchased 16.9 acres behind Vineyard Valley for less than a million dollars. If his development is approved he stands to profit over $150 million.

There are many reasons why this project should be denied. Even if you don't live near the land you will be affected by the construction of 51 (4 bedroom, 2 story) single family homes, 11 accessory dwellings and 25 multi-family units. Imagine the traffic, noise and pollution in the center of town for at least six years.

The significant rise in population will severely stretch our police and fire services and the resources of our school district. The property tax to the city will be low and will not pay for these expenses.

The evacuation availability of the residents of Vineyard Valley will be very compromised. The Starr Avenue extension to Adams will become a raceway.

I am not a NIMBY. I have attended meetings for 11 years because this project will be very dangerous. I am not an alarmist. The houses will be there for a long time.

The combination of climate change causing high tides and lengthy rain storms will converge causing fast and powerful flooding. The poorly maintained levee has been eroded by animals and the liquification process affecting the soil.

The development will consume at least 18,000 gallons of water every day. Our city wells are already compromised.

The fact that affordable housing is included should not be considered a positive, when those people will also be in danger. We should build it elsewhere.

If you have a concern about any of these issues please write an email to: mderosa@cityofsthelena.org

Judy Boyle

St. Helena