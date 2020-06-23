Mark Milat, a rather quiet guy, was a St. Helena treasure

He flew under the radar. He didn’t belong to Rotary or Kiwanis. And unless you lived in St. Helena for over 35 years, you probably never got to meet him. “Him” is Mark Milat whose obituary you read in the Star over a month ago.
His parents bought 10 acres in the early ’50s south on Highway 29 where his two younger brothers, Mike and Bob, had a winery until they retired. His parents’ jobs were in the city, and in their absence Mark was the de facto supervisor of his over-active younger brothers. How surprising that he could survive that ordeal and live to age 78. His recollections of his youth included his comment, “Even though our home sat back 400 feet from Highway 29, in those days if we heard a car on the road we would look up to see who it was.” Hard to imagine that.
Old-timers remember when Mark owned Keller’s Market and his middle-of-the-night trips to the San Francisco Produce Market for resupply of vegetables. His post-Keller’s life morphed into the care of his tenants in the eight 1-2 bedroom homes that he called “the apartments” – adjacent to the old ghost winery at Spring and Stockton. He not only provided very nice homes for local families, but he maintained them as though they were owner-occupied. If a tenant had a problem, Mark was on-scene. He provided each tenant with their own washer and dryer, and in addition to a very fair rent he included water, sewer and garbage services. Almost unbelievable. Needless to say, he had a waiting list of prospective tenants should there ever be a vacancy.
Mark was a rather quiet guy who cherished his friends, family and his extended family of tenants. He was one of those treasures of our St. Helena. May we pay him the ultimate compliment and say, “He was a very kind man.” We miss you, Mark.
Norm and Linda Manzer
St. Helena
