Mark Milat, a rather quiet guy, was a St. Helena treasure

He flew under the radar. He didn’t belong to Rotary or Kiwanis. And unless you lived in St. Helena for over 35 years, you probably never got to meet him. “Him” is Mark Milat whose obituary you read in the Star over a month ago.

His parents bought 10 acres in the early ’50s south on Highway 29 where his two younger brothers, Mike and Bob, had a winery until they retired. His parents’ jobs were in the city, and in their absence Mark was the de facto supervisor of his over-active younger brothers. How surprising that he could survive that ordeal and live to age 78. His recollections of his youth included his comment, “Even though our home sat back 400 feet from Highway 29, in those days if we heard a car on the road we would look up to see who it was.” Hard to imagine that.