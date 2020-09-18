Mary Koberstein is clearly the most qualified to lead St. Helena

In 2017, it was Mary’s creative proposal (Council Meeting Agenda Item 9.17, 7/11/17) that lead to the formation of the SHAPE committee and a Facilities Evaluation and Needs Assessment, the first practical step toward understanding the city’s assets and our long-term capital needs.

Mary voted to adopt the General Plan, helped bring out Erica Sklar’s White Paper on housing, and advanced the downtown retail market study. She continues to work on the zoning ordinance update, options for city hall, and on the Streetscape Committee.

As the Star noted, Mary was instrumental in negotiating a creative development agreement for the Farmstead hotel plan, an agreement that addresses several of our important issues: increasing water conservation, adding affordable housing, generating TOT revenue, and bringing more foot traffic to local businesses and sales tax to the city.

More recently, Mary was instrumental in negotiating another remarkable agreement. In January, Napa Valley College seemed to have pulled the plug on a possible deal with the city to lease space at the Upper Valley Campus. Behind the scenes, Mary and Paul Dohring didn’t give up; they worked successfully to rescue the deal. And now the parties have reached agreement to negotiate a five-year lease agreement for a portion of the property. (City Press Release, 9/4/20)