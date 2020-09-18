Mary Koberstein is clearly the most qualified to lead St. Helena

Paul Dohring’s piece on the qualities of good leadership ("Leadership is the key to our success," Sept. 3) was a description of Mary Koberstein, especially the importance of a data-driven, realistic approach to setting goals, solving problems, and making decisions. In several conversations with her, I’ve always come away with a deeper, more nuanced understanding of our problems and their possible solutions.
Mary is able to discuss issues with perception and intelligence because she takes the time to master the facts pertinent to an issue; she analyzes the pros and cons of possible solutions; she can clearly and concisely explain her views on the most achievable and beneficial option and why she thinks so; she proposes practical solutions; and most importantly, she is not afraid to act. The Star’s Editorial Board’s strong endorsement of Mary confirms my views.
Mary’s work ethic and achievements on the council reflect her process, reveal her leadership ability and competence, and demonstrate why she is the most qualified candidate to be our next mayor.
In 2017, it was Mary’s creative proposal (Council Meeting Agenda Item 9.17, 7/11/17) that lead to the formation of the SHAPE committee and a Facilities Evaluation and Needs Assessment, the first practical step toward understanding the city’s assets and our long-term capital needs.
Mary voted to adopt the General Plan, helped bring out Erica Sklar’s White Paper on housing, and advanced the downtown retail market study. She continues to work on the zoning ordinance update, options for city hall, and on the Streetscape Committee.
As the Star noted, Mary was instrumental in negotiating a creative development agreement for the Farmstead hotel plan, an agreement that addresses several of our important issues: increasing water conservation, adding affordable housing, generating TOT revenue, and bringing more foot traffic to local businesses and sales tax to the city.
More recently, Mary was instrumental in negotiating another remarkable agreement. In January, Napa Valley College seemed to have pulled the plug on a possible deal with the city to lease space at the Upper Valley Campus. Behind the scenes, Mary and Paul Dohring didn’t give up; they worked successfully to rescue the deal. And now the parties have reached agreement to negotiate a five-year lease agreement for a portion of the property. (City Press Release, 9/4/20)
Frustration is high this election cycle because successive administrations have listened and studied and then deferred action to listen and study some more. Procrastination and inaction have only worsened our problems. As Glenn Smith indicated ("Listening, leadership are both needed," Sept. 3), listening is important, but at some point leadership demands government to make difficult decisions.
I agree with the Editorial Board: “Mary Koberstein is the best-qualified to provide strong leadership on issues that have gone unresolved for too long.” Now is the time to elect a mayor who’s ready and able to pick up those problem cans kicked for so long down the road and take action to dispose of them once and for all.
In the mid-’70s, as now, a crowded field of candidates ran for office. To the surprise of many, St. Helenans gave the most votes and the mayoralty to a woman: Greta Ericson. The time has come again to let a woman run the show. It shouldn’t be a surprise because Mary is clearly the most qualified candidate to lead St. Helena now.
Michael Caldarola
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!