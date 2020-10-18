Mary Koberstein: Solid as a rock

I’ve never submitted a letter to our beloved St. Helena Star, but I felt compelled over this week to do so. I’ve been away from St. Helena for a few months, as I’m staying with my sons who are attending college in Santa Barbara. As with all school kids, these are challenging times during the limitations imposed by Covid, and I knew a “ Mother’s Touch” would soothe their worries a bit.

Since I was not here during these horrendous fires, I texted out to Mary Koberstein for information, as she is someone in our community that I’ve always trusted and find so very easy to talk to. She is kind, very smart, has an incredible resume of experience in life and has clear precision on her thoughts. She would call or answer the phone right away, every single time I had a question.

I was panicked, worrying about our home, our friends, our little sweet town. Hearing her voice and having her explain what was going on, was so reassuring that I felt confidant through her voice that everything was going to be OK in the end.

I cannot thank Mary enough for keeping this very nervous "Mom" at some ease. As a Mom, I feel that Mary’s gift of nurturing and intelligent decision making is exactly what we all need right now after a year filled with such upheaval and scary changes in our world.