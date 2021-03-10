Mayor Geoff Ellsworth is a community leader

I was going to ignore Michael Caldarola’s letter to the editor, figuring that most readers would see through this manipulation of the numbers ("Yes, St. Helena's voters did know what they were doing," March 4). That was until Grace Kistner repeated the same notion in her letter ("St. Helena needs a mayor not an activist," March 4).
It seems that Mary Koberstein’s supporters think along the same lines and are still smarting from the results of the last election. But, using their own “logic,” one could say that 66.6% of the voters voted against Koberstein and 73.3% voted against Peter White for mayor. Any way you slice that pie, Geoff Ellsworth won the election and represents the voice of more people than any of the other candidates.
And those who voted for him appreciated all the things he was able to get “done” for St. Helena in his first term, they just weren’t the things Caldarola and Kistner may have wanted done.
Playing with numbers to make them work for you is one thing, but Kistner’s assertion that the mayor needs to stop his “continued attacks on the Clover Flat Landfill” points to a very troubling short-sightedness. While it would be nice if we lived in a bubble and were immune to all the things going on outside of the city’s jurisdiction, that is simply not the case. Anyone who has sat in a major traffic jam trying to get in or out of town at certain times of day can attest to that.
There are ongoing problems at the Clover Flat Landfill, which has caught fire 13 times since July 2013, has released contaminated water into a Napa River tributary, and improperly handled radioactive materials resulting in the hospitalization of employee(s).
In 2019, the landfill was found in breach of their contract.
It has also been suggested that its current location, near the headwaters of the Napa River, is totally inappropriate for the operations being conducted today.
The operations at the Clover Flat Landfill should be of concern to everyone who lives here and I am grateful we have a mayor who cares enough to call them out. (Again, it’s worth remembering that city council member Eric Hall, another vocal critic of the mayor, is married to the landfill’s owner/operator).
Ellsworth is not the only elected official who has expressed concern over a situation that could impact the health of his constituents. At a special meeting of the Upper Valley Waste Management Board in April, 2019, Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning, in reference to the fires that occurred at the facility in 2018, told the landfill’s general manager, Bryce Howard, “This is not something that’s been incurred overnight; this has been going on for a very long time. There’s not a lot of credibility here now. I don’t have faith that your organization has the ability to correct this problem. This is just one mess after another, and another, and another.”
At the same meeting, Mayor Canning also speculated that the extent of the troubles at Clover Flat may require local governments to find a new and better-equipped operator in the long run. “We may have to look at the possibility that the industry has outgrown this company’s ability to do it,” he said.
To its credit, the landfill seems to now be taking steps to clean-up its operation and offer more services. And we all appreciate that, but it does not recognize the poor location of the landfill in the top of our watershed in a high fire area. Additional to the burden Clover Flat Landfill and UVDS place on our community and environment they are both detrimental to the neighbors. Whitehall Lane and area residents, where UVDS is located, are currently speaking out about multiple ongoing smells, noise, light and pollution problems.
Why did it take so long? There have been problems with the landfill for years, but nothing was being done to fix them.
So, the question is, would any improvements at all been made without the pressure being applied by local elected officials, environmentalists, and community leaders? Or would the landfill have continued to operate with impunity the way it always had?
The way I see it, Kistner’s assertion that Geoff is an “activist for his own agenda” is entirely wrong. He is a community leader working on behalf of everyone who lives and works here.
Leslie Stanton
St. Helena
