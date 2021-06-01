Mayor Geoff Ellsworth should resign

Dear St. Helena Retailers: Come along with me to join the rapidly growing number of local residents who are calling for Geoff Ellsworth to resign from his post as mayor of St. Helena for the good of the city.

I’ve been losing hope for his leadership in these difficult times. The final blow came recently. As I walked down the west side of Main Street I noticed that our visitors had so much difficulty walking on that terrible sidewalk — that they didn’t have time to look into your windows.

Instead of trying to help you, he has been going out of town a lot — trying to harm our local refuse collector who has a long term contract.

Bill Ryan

St. Helena