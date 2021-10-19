Meeting the challenge of TikTok

Today I’m going to discuss the elephant in the room that we’re all wondering about: What is going on with the “devious licks” on social media?
If you don’t already know, there's been a list going around — a bad list of challenges to do around the months of the year. But these challenges are beyond ding-dong ditching; not only are these challenges random, they’re also inappropriate.
So what are these challenges? Let's go through some of the worst ones. We have had September, “vandalize the bathrooms,'' but not just throwing toilet paper on the ceiling — some kids have taken it to the next level by stealing things like soap, toilets (yes, toilets), sinks and some people are carving slurs and messages on the doors. But that's just the first one.
December is “deck the halls with trash and graffiti.'' Some of the challenges are getting extremely physical: October is “slap a staff member” — yes that's a real challenge — and January is “jab a breast.” Now that's just so random and disrespectful. It’s also a crime.
The kids in St. Helena haven't gone to extremes yet, but slowly they have been influenced by these challenges and lists. For example, the bathroom situation at RLS Middle School is a problem. The RLS Middle Schools boys’ bathroom has been going through a rough time. The soap dispensers have been thrown, stolen, and dumped out. Thank goodness it hasn't gotten to the point of bad messages, but the messes have gotten worse.
The school has taken action by closing the boys’ bathrooms, the result of which is that they need to go to the office to use the bathroom. But we can't solely rely on the office bathrooms. So what do we do?
Get rid of TikTok (main source)? But we’re in 2021 where, as soon as you put one thing on the internet, it ends up on every social media platform in existence. So yes, we can delete or get rid of TikTok but then there's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to name a few. So getting rid of TikTok will really do nothing but create more issues.
Then what is the real solution? What can we do? Well, there might be a few ways to slow the issue down.
One possibility is using key cards or ID cards to get into the bathroom. By using these we can ensure that no unwanted after-school visitors can get into the bathrooms to vandalize them. Another option is that we can use sign-in/sign-out sheets. These could help a lot by recording who went to the bathroom when, so if we were to look at security cameras we would know which kid went in the bathroom and when.
A solution that parents could help with is that, when your kid is on their device, try and see what sites they're on. If they're on a Devious Licks site then you could talk to them and get them to stop before the school gets involved.
All things considered, the solution isn’t one hundred percent clear, but talking to your kids can make more of an impact than you would think.
Malia Lund
Grade Six Journalism
Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School
St. Helena