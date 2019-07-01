Let's try not to let this measure come between you and me
It's time to remove posters and signs that were up for people to see
It was divisive, confusing and misleading to some here and there
So, now honor each other and make sure you play fair
Each and every person must come together as one
To celebrate community and friendship now that the issue is over and done
Shake hands with your neighbors and open your doors to let people in
Please forget that each side was against the other, working for a win.
We can treasure every moment that we spend in the valley each day
Or we can grouse, complain and moan that we never got our way
Who cares who won or lost because, in the end, we still have each other
We're a great extended family; friends and colleagues; a sister or a brother
From now on, start every day with a smile and never a frown
Don't let the past events hurt you or make you feel down
Walk tall and be grateful we live in such a perfect place
Then open your hearts and minds so we can all embrace
Jean Martin
St. Helena