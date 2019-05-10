All of us at the Napa Valley Jazz Society enjoyed your very nice front page feature on Mia Pelosi in the Star ("SHHS senior headed to New York", May 9). She is quite a remarkable young woman. We appreciate your inclusion of information on the upcoming presentation by the Society, Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m. The program, “The Art of the Duo,” features two of the finest performers of swinging, soulful jazz – eight-time Grammy nominated vocalist Tierney Sutton and acclaimed pianist Tamir Hendelman. An opening set will celebrate Mia’s signing to attend the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts in the fall and her selection for an NVJS Scholarship award. For this celebration, the Jazz Society commissioned pianist Mike Greensill to work with Mia on a program of standards that are in keeping with the theme of the show.
Many people have inquired about obtaining tickets for this show. Tickets may be purchased by cash or check at the SHPAC Box Office beginning at 3 p.m. the day of the show, or they may be purchased online anytime at www.nvjs.org. Ticket prices are $25 for Society Members and $45 for non-members. A special ticket price of $15 is being offered at the door to students who show their Student ID Card. Patrons who wish to purchase their tickets at the box office may reserve places by calling (707) 224-JAZZ (5299).
We are encouraged by the success of our big band concert in February. That was our first Jazz Society presentation at the SHPAC, and bodes well for the future. We appreciate the support we received from the community, including the many merchants who eagerly displayed our posters. We are hoping our event on the 19th will meet with similar success.
Bill Hart, President
Napa Valley Jazz Society