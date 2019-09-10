{{featured_button_text}}
As you read in last week’s article in the St. Helena Star, Tony Pina was selling his restored five-wheel John Deere gas-powered hauler for $ 400 and that money would then go to the St. Helena baseball team.

Well, Steve Sherwin of Sherwin Family Vineyards bought it for $400 and donated it back to the Native Sons. We then held a live auction and Ryan Chandler bought it for $275. Bottom line: The St. Helena baseball team got a $675 donation that night from the very generous Native Sons members. I would like to thank those generous donors and all the people that participated in the event.

Thanks again for supporting our community.

Phil Murphy

President, NSGW, Parlor 53

