It is with surprise I read in last week’s Star the St. Helena School Board voting to end “looping” in order to find a panacea for test scores dropping in last year’s required fifth grade test scores. Identifying looping as the sole issue surprises me. I would have desired to see more research mentioned as to what might be the range of possibilities of this drop in scores.
Might I suggest looking at the number of fifth grade second language learners that took this test last year and the possibility a fairly substantial number entered fifth grade after the school year began? How many students who took this test in the spring of 2018 were substantially below grade level in reading as they took this test? What does eliminating looping have to do with a drop in these scores? To say that “the looping model is not preforming as expected” really does not fully answer the question or issue.
The second solution I am hearing is spending money and effort to solve this performance drop by instituting Professional Learning Communities into the schools and focusing teachers on “mastering only one grade level.” Anyone who has taught for any length of time in California knows full well that most teachers, especially in the lower grades, have a wide range of grade level abilities within each of their classrooms, and if they are expected to only focus on their age-level grade content and curriculum, and not the ability of the students in their particular classroom, this solution might possibly worsen these scores.
This is not a letter advocating looping, rather one that suggests more accurate research into the decline in test scores.
Richard Svendsen
Educator, Calistoga