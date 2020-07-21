More civility needed in St. Helena, please

More civility needed in St. Helena, please

I was taken aback by mayoral candidate Mary Koberstein’s attack on Geoff Ellsworth’s and Leslie Stanton’s campaign statement that they were raised in St. Helena. Not only is such a “homegrown” statement common in elections in small towns all over the country but it is also a very symbol of a cohesive, small community.

Granted, romantic as the notion of homegrown small town candidates may be, it is not a guarantee for competence. Though having grown up in one place is not the same as having grown familiar with it may or may not count for something, Ms. Koberstein could have argued that point and left it at that. Instead, she chose a convoluted path by arguing that it is beneath our community when taking pride in being born and raised in a town constitutes a message of exclusivity and entitlement. If this were not enough, she further accused Ellsworth and Stanton of dividing the town in “us versus them” camps merely for having been raised here! Where does this kind of thinking come from?

At a time when unsettling conflict is all around us, inventing conflict where none exists in a community as ours, indicates a troublesome frame of mind. It is not my intention here to argue the competence of either candidate. Nevertheless, style and demeanor, the ability to achieve consensus are important qualities of leadership. Accusing someone of dividing our community in us versus them by merely stating that they were raised in it, is as twisted and divisive an argument as it gets.

Fostering division out of nothing in our traditionally civil campaign environment by engaging into farfetched attacks, is something those who were born here are not accustomed to.

Christine Tittel

Calistoga

