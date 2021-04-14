More on water enterprise financing

In a recent edition, Alan Galbraith opined a general obligation bond “is not the way to go” for financing the improvements needed for St. Helena’s water enterprise ("Water enterprise funding," April 1). Mr. Galbraith writes that a general obligation bond will “let out-of-city customers off the hook for their fair share of the loan repayments.”
What Mr. Galbraith is overlooking is there is a simple remedy to his concern: And that is, have outside city water customers pay their prorated fair share cost of the improvements through a surcharge added to their future water bills.
During the March 2 St. Helena City Council meeting, it was suggested that city undertake a new utility rate study, 16 months before it was originally scheduled. In doing so, the city could legally justify, under California’s Proposition 218, adding a surcharge to outside city water customers who would not be paying their fair share of the water capital improvements through their property tax increases.
One benefit of using a general obligation bond to fund the water enterprise improvements is property tax increases are tax deductible for most inside city water customers. Whereas for most residents, utility rate increases are not deductible.
In the last 10 years, St. Helena has raised it water rates by 150 percent to try and improve our water system. Yet, even with these huge rate increases, we are still looking at unfinished capital improvements that were earmarked to be paid for out of the 2017 water rate increases. Some of these projects haven’t even been started yet. Examples being the Bell Canyon Intake Tower, the Holmes Tank Upgrade, and Tank 2’s Rehabilitation.
In 2017, these three capital projects alone were projected to cost water customers $4,133,000. Yet, during the city’s last projected water capital improvement survey, these same projects are now projected to cost $7,179,906. That’s $3 million more than 4-years ago because the city was unable to get the projects started. My question is, where did the money go that was collected from the 2017 rate increases to complete these past capital improvements projects? Did it get spent in other ways?
St. Helena has conducted three utility rate studies since 2006 and has significantly raised water rates every time to bring our city’s water enterprise into better shape. Yet, the city’s water enterprise is still in dire need of capital improvements. According to the city’s latest estimates, the 10-year water capital improvement list now exceeds $45 million.
Let’s finance the badly needed capital improvements through a general obligation bond and at the same time install purple pipes adjacent to all new water lines to provide tertiary water to inside city water customers. And at the same time, reclaim most of the 60.5 million unaccountable gallons of water the city is currently wasting through its age-old water system.
While there is a risk that climate change my limit our seasonal rains in the future, I still believe we need to spend the money to maximize the efficiency of our water system to take advantage of every rain drop we can.
One last question: Where is all the water going to come from to support all the affordable housing and another hotel so many people in St. Helena are promoting? With even more conservation?
Tom Belt
St. Helena