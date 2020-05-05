More worried about city finances than ever

I am more concerned about the city’s finances after reading David Knudsen’s guest commentary, “A financial plan for the City of St. Helena” in the April 23 edition of the Star than I was before I read it.
The author raised the subject of panic selling city assets (and disavowed the need for it in the same sentence). This raised a red flag for me. The author is better placed than I am, and I have to wonder if he is looking to introduce the concept that panic selling may be needed in the future. (If panic selling is off the table, why even bring it up)?
I was also somewhat concerned by the author’s thinking that grant money would be available to address budget shortfalls. Only time will tell if grant money is available. But, unless the author has “inside knowledge” it may be more aspirational than pragmatic to assume grant money will be available to bridge the shortfall. It is my understanding that outside consultants have been used on most (if not all) recent grants awarded to the city. The April 23 letter advocates eliminating all outside consultants. A do-it-yourself grant application likely has a lower chance of success.
I take comfort in knowing the city’s finances are stable. And, I have tremendous confidence we will emerge from the crisis in solid shape. The Guest Commentary in the Star did not add to this comfort or confidence.
Dale Grossman
St. Helena
