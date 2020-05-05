More worried about city finances than ever

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am more concerned about the city’s finances after reading David Knudsen’s guest commentary, “A financial plan for the City of St. Helena” in the April 23 edition of the Star than I was before I read it.

The author raised the subject of panic selling city assets (and disavowed the need for it in the same sentence). This raised a red flag for me. The author is better placed than I am, and I have to wonder if he is looking to introduce the concept that panic selling may be needed in the future. (If panic selling is off the table, why even bring it up)?

I was also somewhat concerned by the author’s thinking that grant money would be available to address budget shortfalls. Only time will tell if grant money is available. But, unless the author has “inside knowledge” it may be more aspirational than pragmatic to assume grant money will be available to bridge the shortfall. It is my understanding that outside consultants have been used on most (if not all) recent grants awarded to the city. The April 23 letter advocates eliminating all outside consultants. A do-it-yourself grant application likely has a lower chance of success.