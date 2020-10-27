 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning walk in Napa Valley: Glass Fire, October 2020

Morning walk in Napa Valley: Glass Fire, October 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Star.jpg

It is quiet, finally

no planes, helicopters, sirens,

just our feet on the dusty path.

Blackened hillsides

east and west

Where is the lone pine on the Spring Mountain ridge,

The hilltop winery?

Sacrificed to ash.

What we know of the fire’s path

What we know of the terrain

Do they line up in the blackened swath?

Grapes hang unpicked, smoky raisins

one winemaker’s loss,

another’s insurance check.

The lives, the land forever scarred.

What of the Grandmother fig tree

where I once spied a mother bear and two cubs

having a sticky breakfast

amid the leafy limbs so loaded with figs

they formed a house from which to eat.

As I walk close to the river,

By the sagging walnut tree,

a new crop of nuts is scattered,

Each, a moist little brain inside the cracked shell.

One fresh nubile bite

miraculous—unaffected by fire.

 

Now, penetrating the silence,

a whir and buzz of insects in the wild grass.

a chorus of bird song—

Is it a choir of many

or a virtuoso mockingbird

whose agile throat mimics, delights?

I want it to be many birds.

From over there

a sweet arpeggio

And over here

high low trills

joyous to my craning ear.

The blue sky softly veils

a whisper of smoky fire,

the last to be extinguished,

the Valley returning to life.

Valli Ferrell

St. Helena

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News