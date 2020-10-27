Morning walk in Napa Valley: Glass Fire, October 2020

It is quiet, finally
no planes, helicopters, sirens,
just our feet on the dusty path.
Blackened hillsides
east and west
Where is the lone pine on the Spring Mountain ridge,
The hilltop winery?
Sacrificed to ash.
What we know of the fire’s path
What we know of the terrain
Do they line up in the blackened swath?
Grapes hang unpicked, smoky raisins
one winemaker’s loss,
another’s insurance check.
The lives, the land forever scarred.
What of the Grandmother fig tree
where I once spied a mother bear and two cubs
having a sticky breakfast
amid the leafy limbs so loaded with figs
they formed a house from which to eat.
As I walk close to the river,
By the sagging walnut tree,
a new crop of nuts is scattered,
Each, a moist little brain inside the cracked shell.
One fresh nubile bite
miraculous—unaffected by fire.
Now, penetrating the silence,
a whir and buzz of insects in the wild grass.
a chorus of bird song—
Is it a choir of many
or a virtuoso mockingbird
whose agile throat mimics, delights?
I want it to be many birds.
From over there
a sweet arpeggio
And over here
high low trills
joyous to my craning ear.
The blue sky softly veils
a whisper of smoky fire,
the last to be extinguished,
the Valley returning to life.
Valli Ferrell
St. Helena
