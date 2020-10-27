Morning walk in Napa Valley: Glass Fire, October 2020

It is quiet, finally

no planes, helicopters, sirens,

just our feet on the dusty path.

Blackened hillsides

east and west

Where is the lone pine on the Spring Mountain ridge,

The hilltop winery?

Sacrificed to ash.

What we know of the fire’s path

What we know of the terrain

Do they line up in the blackened swath?

Grapes hang unpicked, smoky raisins

one winemaker’s loss,

another’s insurance check.

The lives, the land forever scarred.

What of the Grandmother fig tree

where I once spied a mother bear and two cubs

having a sticky breakfast