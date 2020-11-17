Moving beyond a “Stay Strong” message

The compounded stress and exhaustion from worrying about the coronavirus pandemic is leading to what some have called "COVID fatigue." Many of our residents are facing stressors that range from the constant need to change our normal behavior to mitigate the virus to the economic impact from devastating work shut downs and unemployment.
If you're a parent at home and you have young children, you have been trying to facilitate home schooling and virtual learning and now a transition back to in-school learning. All the while, you also have been trying to do your own work. If you are a grandparent, you may not to be able to see your own grandchildren. If you are a student, you have been unable to participate in many of the extracurricular activities that make the discipline of learning and studying tolerable. If you are a frontline worker, you have faced the constant risk of virus exposure.
Let’s be clear: this pandemic has been dreadful. And the devastating fires, poor air quality, power shut offs, and the state of our national politics have not made our lives any easier. We’re all facing daily uncertainty about how long this will last and what our future will entail.
Of course, we all must continue to be vigilant and disciplined in countering this virus. As a community, we have responded well, but we cannot allow ourselves to fall into a state of denial or complacency. As we approach the holiday season, let’s keep up the good work of washing our hands, wearing our masks and watching our distance. If not for ourselves, let’s at least do it for our families, our frontline workers and our co-workers.
But while we remain vigilant and disciplined, I think it is also important for us to acknowledge our collective grief. Folks should know -- especially our young people -- that any grief you may be experiencing is not only an acceptable human response, it is a healthy human response.
Folks in leadership positions are well meaning when they convey a “stay strong” message. But we also need to make space for our grief. You should never feel pressured to “buck up” and suppress your anxieties, your worries or your fears. You are allowed to process your feelings on your own terms in whatever way works for you. You are allowed to grieve. You are encouraged to ask for help if you need it.
That is where you will find your source of strength. That is where our community will find its source of strength.
As we continue to navigate this pandemic and all of the other stressors, we must lean on our strengths: living in gratitude, working together, helping one other and allowing space for our anguish and our vulnerability.
Wishing you all a safe and very special Thanksgiving.
Paul Dohring
St. Helena Vice Mayor
