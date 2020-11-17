Moving beyond a “Stay Strong” message

The compounded stress and exhaustion from worrying about the coronavirus pandemic is leading to what some have called "COVID fatigue." Many of our residents are facing stressors that range from the constant need to change our normal behavior to mitigate the virus to the economic impact from devastating work shut downs and unemployment.

If you're a parent at home and you have young children, you have been trying to facilitate home schooling and virtual learning and now a transition back to in-school learning. All the while, you also have been trying to do your own work. If you are a grandparent, you may not to be able to see your own grandchildren. If you are a student, you have been unable to participate in many of the extracurricular activities that make the discipline of learning and studying tolerable. If you are a frontline worker, you have faced the constant risk of virus exposure.

Let’s be clear: this pandemic has been dreadful. And the devastating fires, poor air quality, power shut offs, and the state of our national politics have not made our lives any easier. We’re all facing daily uncertainty about how long this will last and what our future will entail.