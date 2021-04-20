Much misinformation about Clover Flat landfill

I would like to respond to a highly controversial opinion piece published on Sep 27, 2020, “Find a new location, operator for Clover Flat Landfill” by activist Chris Malan, wherein she demands that the Napa County Board of Supervisors close the Clover Flat Landfill. Fortunately, Napa County Supervisors assess our county's challenges based on community needs, experts, based on truth and scientific facts. Activist Malan's speculative piece begins with:
"There is an on-going public discussion whether the Clover Flat Landfill, located between St. Helena and Calistoga in a steep mountain and canyon of the Dutch Henry watershed since 1963, should continue to serve the public with refuse/disposal needs…" and ends with: "Common sense says, find another location and some other entity to run this lucrative business."
It is critical that community decisions be based on truth and factual evidence. The reality is that residents of Napa generate a great deal of waste, much of which affects the quality of the air we breathe, the quality of the water we drink, and the splendid Napa lands on which we all live.
Following last year's Glass Fire and Lightning Complex fires, Napa County’s only landfill, Clover Flat, is taking in tons of clean-up fire debris, mine included. At the center of the controversy is Mayor Geoff Ellsworth of St. Helena, who has been taking aim at the operation of Clover Flat Landfill, mainly based on misinformation and false allegations provided by Malan.
Having also been the subject of false information by Malan, I took special note and reached out to Upper Valley Disposal and Clover Flat COO Christy Pestoni, whose father, along with her uncle, founded the waste management company nearly 58 years ago, back in 1963. She explained that to advance the operation towards a safe, streamlined, clean sustainable waste management operation with advanced recycling, regenerative certified organic compost, minimal carbon footprint and rigorous compliance with federal, state standards, she took over full operational responsibility from her aging father. He is now fully retired and is no longer involved in the operation.
Christy has hired a new management team with significant best practices waste management expertise and has addressed the majority of issues that occurred in her father's final years. Christy informs me that the Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Napa County’s Environmental Health Division, U.S. Fish & Wildlife and the Fire Marshal inspected the landfill and made a series of corrective recommendations in 2019. She anticipates that a fine will result despite having made the needed corrections. Some of these new measures included landfill reconstruction, a 24-hour fire watch system during fire season, installing a new high-capacity water tank and fire hydrants to be used exclusively for fire suppression, proper leachate containment and additional investments in recycling processes. The new management team continues to work closely with the Water Quality Board and Napa County officials to further streamline its operations with new equipment, transparency and best practices.
When Mayor Ellsworth first raised his concerns on Aug. 11, City Councilmember Mary Koberstein stated that it lay within the oversight of the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency (UVWMA), a joint powers authority that oversees the landfill’s operations. According to the St. Helena Star newspaper, Margie Mohler, Chairperson of the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency (UVWMA) and Steve Lederer, Napa County Director of Public Works, stated that Clover Flat landfill has fulfilled remedial recommendations for fire mitigation and control of excess leachate.
Christy tells me that there has been a lot of misinformation alleged by different groups of people recently, namely followers of Geoff Ellsworth and Malan. Christy is eager to address these allegations, get this behind her and continue her focus on the changes required for a healthy waste management and carbon reduction future.
Christy is now working on conveying the current status with substantive facts while informing the community about the many improvements and changes to the facility. And, contrary to another false misrepresentation, "the landfill is not expanding." She has invited me as well as others to "come take a tour and learn first- hand how our fully sustainable system is working, landfill waste to energy, recycling, composting and learn about how we are planning to expand on that power generation at our Resource Recovery Park."
A more appropriate priority is the mandatory compliance to California's SB1323 covering landfill, organic waste — materials such as leaves, grass, agricultural crops and food scraps. The amazing thing here is that Clover Flat and UVWD is already way ahead of many other disposal services in producing recyclable waste into soil amendments like compost, mulch and organic fertilizers.
Thus, the madness that is consuming everyone's energy and focus at St. Helena's Town Hall appears to be a single, unwarranted ego way out of control. Hoping the council members will convey rational and wise judgment to resolve it.
Igor Sill
Napa