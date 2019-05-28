{{featured_button_text}}
The St. Helena Historical Society presented “Museum For A Day” on Saturday, May 18. It was a dark and rainy day, but spirits were high and attendance was great.

A huge thank you to all of the families who presented their stories — Bedolla, McCormick, MacDonald, Money and Lincoln. What a gift!

And to the community, thank you for your support and wonderful comments. I think the one comment that sums it up is this: “Thank you, St. Helena Historical Society. This is our community at its best.”

Sue Clark, President, St. Helena Historical Society

Stephen Taplin, Chair, Museum For A Day

