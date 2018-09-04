As chief financial officer of a large Napa Valley winery for over 20 years, it concerns me when our mayor proposes financial strategy with no financial expertise nor significant financial training. His recent letter proposes we take a significant portion of our strengthening reserves and prepay the city’s CalPERS unfunded liability. He suggests we should be fearful of our finances because an alternative projection suggests the liability could be much higher. But later he adds that we should be very careful with projections and as such the City’s long range financial forecast (LRFF) should be viewed with much caution.
I can talk a lot about our city’s finances and the LRFF as I was part of developing the assumptions for each scenario and was the chair of the SHAPE committee. The city has many funding needs, not the least of which is our crumbling infrastructure. Additionally, our citizens deserve a level of service that must be funded as well.
A great analogy is this. If you have some “extra” cash, your house is in despair, and there’s a hole in the roof, you should repair the house. You shouldn’t prepay your mortgage. If we prepay the CalPERS unfunded liability you can’t ask for the money back if you need it later. If CalPERS investment returns are better than expected you just paid more to CalPERS than you would have otherwise. The CalPERS calculation he refers to is two years old and CalPERS returns since then (the last two years) were higher than their projections resulting in the overall unfunded liability dropping.
On Tuesday, Aug. 28 in reference to our actual spending being $800,000 less than budget, our Mayor said it was the “job” of our departments to spend their entire budget. This financial strategy is so wrong. The job of our city’s departments is to provide the appropriate levels of service through an efficient use of our tax dollars. If they do this by spending less than the budget, fantastic!
It is unfortunate there are still some folks suggesting our finances are terrible and others wanting to spend what they can to negatively impact our good financial position. These same folks continue to promote a large hotel resort on Adams Street, something I think the great majority of St. Helena’s citizens are against. Our finances are in pretty good shape and I’m cautiously optimistic about our financial future, but we have a lot of infrastructure issues that need to be funded so let’s not spend down our reserves with hasty decisions based on incomplete or dated information.
Mark B. Smithers
St. Helena
Editor’s Note: Mayor Alan Galbraith responds to the statement that he has “no financial expertise nor significant financial training.” He writes, “I have a lifetime of involvement with financial issues. One-half of every civil case is financial (and in my case often highly complex financial, accounting, and tax) issues, and over 40 years I received a business education in financial issues from both client and outside experts many times over. I could not have been more blessed, especially as my educators were top tier folks in their professions. In several huge cases my forensic expert was a top tier CPA from PricewaterhouseCoopers.”