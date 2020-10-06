My turn: Ending my journalism career

As you may know, I am no longer with the St. Helena Star. A copy editor in Napa also was let go and two other empty positions will not be filled in an effort to offset revenue losses from the coronavirus.
On Friday, Sept. 25, I was stunned when my boss Sean Scully called with the bad news … luckily, Joni and I had planned a trip to the Mendocino Coast for a long weekend.
And, then came Sunday, Sept. 27 and the start of the Glass Fire, which has destroyed so much property and so many homes. My heart bleeds for those affected. Since I can’t cover that Upvalley wildland fire, it’s an ironic end to my 44-year journalism career. I turned 66 last month, so I’ll retire, something I was planning to do after the Nov. 3 election.
Today, first off, I want to say thank you -- for reading the St. Helena Star; for subscribing to this fine newspaper, either in print or online and for helping me with story ideas, criticisms, spellings and corrections.
Second, there are way too many people to thank in my 14 years at the Star, much less in my entire career. A few, though, deserve my special thanks: Linda Reiff and her staff at the Napa Valley Vintners. For the past dozen years, I have worked with Vintners’ staff, including the late Terry Hall, Patsy McGaughy, Cate Conniff and others in putting on the monthly St. Helena Star/Napa Valley Vintners Tasting Panel. We’d gather on a Thursday afternoon once a month and taste roughly two dozen Napa Valley wines. The tasters included a lot of people who have become my friends, including Stefan Blicker, Kristin Belair, Jac Cole, Brett deLeuze, Wayne Donaldson, John Skupny and others.
Joining the panel as a taster and expert wine reporter was Catherine Bugue. I was the ringleader, but without the help of so many others, the tasting panel would never have lasted a dozen years … only to be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic and prudent rules against gathering indoors and drinking wine together. I’d be remiss in not thanking the staff at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, who provided the perfect setting -- the Rudd Center -- for tasting, evaluating and ranking the wines each month.
The wine tasting was one of the great joys of being editor of the St. Helena Star. I will miss it and the friends that I have made.
I told you there were too many people to thank, yet here I’ve spent a lot of words doing just that … and I’ll continue, if I may.
The editorial pages of the St. Helena Star are only strong and interesting because of your contributions, as guest commentaries and letters to the editor. Thank you for paying attention, sending in your submissions, for caring enough about St. Helena to put your voice out there.
It’s interesting that on my last day as editor, Thursday, Sept. 24, I spent nearly the entire day reading and formatting letters to the editor dealing with next month’s city-wide election. I thank you for your passion and for writing -- although I think a perfect letter to the editor could be as short as three words: “Vote for Geoff,” for example, and then sign your name. Or “Vote for Mary” or “Vote for Peter.” You get the idea and you can be sure others have and will answer the question, “Why?”
The editorial pages would not be the same without the newspaper’s opinion and for the past many years, those opinions have been crafted by an editorial board. The current members are Gail Showley, Chuck Meibeyer, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Norma Ferriz, Dave Yewell and Peter McCrea. This group meets for some 90 minutes each Friday to talk to local people about different issues. Most recently, the board interviewed the eight people running for St. Helena City Council.
It takes a lot of time to serve on the editorial board and it is not for the faint of heart. I thank each of those who have served on the board, both in the past and today. As editor, I tried to keep the community informed of local doings and this group really helped me do that.
I know that there are many people who have helped me along the way, I thank each and every one of you, I know I’ve forgotten to thank many people, please forgive me, but time and space are sort.
As I leave the St. Helena Star, I leave it in the capable hands of Jesse Duarte. You all know Jesse, who will continue to do a great job as a senior reporter. And, I’m sure he’ll have some help from Sean Scully, the editor of the Napa Valley Register. Thank you, Jesse, for sharing the work of the St. Helena Star with me.
Saying that, I fear for the future of newspapers. At a time when we all need unbiased reporting, there are fewer and fewer outlets for that information. Sure, all the media outlets have been reporting on the Glass Fire, but when was the last time you saw a television news reporter covering a St. Helena City Council meeting? They don’t have the staff to cover those meetings, so it falls to local newspapers to do so. To tell you what’s going on in your neighborhood. That’s critical information that you just can’t get from any other source.
As I end my journalism career, I wanted to leave you with my favorite correction. As editors, we hate corrections, because it means we screwed up a fact or two, but this correction was a joy to write. When I was editor at the twice-a-week Clear Lake Observer American in Lake County, one of my beats was to report on police news, including those arrested for possession and sale of methamphetamine.
One time, I wrote up a brief about a man who was arrested for selling meth. The story included his name, age, when he was arrested and also the police estimate of how much methamphetamine was in his possession. The story ran in the paper and a few days later, he showed up at the office and wanted a correction. He complained that I got the numbers wrong. He wanted me to make sure everyone knew he had more meth in his possession than the police said he had. I was glad to make that correction.
So, that’s it. I’ve had a very satisfying career as a local journalist and I feel very fortunate to have ended my career in St. Helena and the Napa Valley. I may be back as a freelancer, but so far – a week into retirement – I’m busier than ever.
David Stoneberg is the former editor of the St. Helena Star.
