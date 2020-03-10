My turn: Lenten meditations: God vs. Science

“It’s like déjà vu all over again.” -- Yogi Berra

In 1946, anthropologist Loren Eiseley exposed the hypocrisy of scientists who dismissed the Biblical story of creation as mythical and unprovable and then proceeded to replace the poetic metaphor with “The Big Bang Theory,” which is equally mythical and unprovable.

Eiseley, who has been described as one of the great science/spirituality writers and along with many honors, was awarded the Pierre Lecomte du Noüy award to writers who described the overarching themes uniting science and religion.

When he wrote, “The story of Eden is a greater allegory than man has ever guessed,” he was aware that secular scientists were using their God-given gift of free will to devise theories and models that supposedly proved that God did not exist.

Like the eminent naturalist Louis Agassiz, he was not convinced that Darwin had answers for any of the “big” questions in biology: The origin of the Universe; the origin of living things; the Precambrian explosion; the origin and rapid dispersal of the angiosperms, the rapid increase of the human neocortex; the origin of human “values — consciousness — free-will;” the origin of non-genetically transferred “gifts” of music — art and logical/mathematical genius.