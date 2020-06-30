My wish list for the next mayor in St. Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well, here we are in another election season. There will be committees, hiring of public relations firms, yard signs, letters, photo ops everywhere and likely spending lots of money. The amount spent on the last election was ludicrous and I had hoped we could avoid at least the mayoral election in the future. Mayor Ellsworth seemed to be in favor of a rotating method of filling the mayoral post but alas he has not agendized this matter and he has the most influence on the agenda. Since there will most certainly be an election, I would like to submit my wish list for the next mayor.

- First and foremost, I am looking for leadership. I want to see systematic consideration of the goals established by the City Council and staff.

- I want to see shorter meetings in which the mayor is able not only to get consensus but lead the City Council to make decisions and move forward.

- I want to see fewer committees and more real research done by council members. I want to see Town Hall meetings. There are some important decisions to be made and a Town Hall venue gives the citizens a better opportunity to express their opinions.