My year in St. Helena

My name is Jacky Fuller. I am 11 years old and in 6th grade at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. I would like to tell you my story. I come from the Netherlands; my mother is Dutch and my father is American.

I am living in St. Helena for just one year because my father wanted us (his children) to experience what it is like to live in America. On the way here on the plane I was crying with excitement to come here. I have two siblings: my brother Flynn, who is 16 and a junior at St. Helena High School, and my sister Siena, who is 15 and a freshman.

I arrived in St. Helena in August of 2021 and I'm leaving to return to my home in the Netherlands in June of 2022. I love St. Helena so far — it’s a really fun town to live in. Some of the things I love most about St. Helena are the restaurants, everybody is really nice to each other, and my school is really fun to go to.

My uncle and aunt live here as well on Spring Street. My grandma lives in Santa Rosa. I go to RLS Middle School. I have good grades, but English is kind of hard to keep up with. They do work that is harder for me than it is for them, but I am starting to get the hang of it. I have already learned a lot of new things such as new vocabulary in English and I’ve got a lot of friends by now as well.

I love St Helena. I actually don't want to leave at the end of the year — I really want to stay. St. Helena High School looks like so much fun to go to but I can’t. I love that my father brought me here and will always remember my time in St. Helena.

Jacky Fuller

6th Grade Journalism Class, RLS Middle School

St. Helena