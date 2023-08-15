Last week I set out on a four-day, 25-mile backpack trip with my two sisters and a cousin. We wanted to see if we could make it to the lakes our parents took us to as kids, now that we are in our 60s.

The trail to the lake was overgrown with vegetation and we climbed over 141 deadfalls left by a forest fire. (Cousin Jack counted.) We didn’t make it. Still, it felt wonderful to be out there again. We put up a good fight.

But everything was harder. Harder hoisting our packs. Harder climbing mountains. Harder getting out of the tent. Harder tying our boots.

On top of the challenges of the trip there were the curveballs life was throwing at us back home. My older sister would return to face surgery to determine how serious her bladder cancer is. My younger sister has fought an autoimmune disease her whole life and just weathered a divorce. My cousin survived throat cancer, but radiation took his voice and left him eating through a feeding tube.

We had become harder too. Over the years we had each settled into our own ruts. We were more rigid about the right way to do things: drive, eat, dispose of trash, vote. It wasn’t just hard to stretch our limbs. It was hard to stretch our ideologies and routines.

Why not just stay home? Why torture ourselves? It’s a reasonable question. It is tempting to hole up and skip the hard work of living. They don’t call it an easy chair for nothing.

Despite all the hardships — or maybe because of them — we had more fun and experienced a more profound connection than we ever did as kids. There was so much life to share. We swapped stories of growing up. We revealed secrets. We told jokes. We shared fears and encouraged each other. We shared what life had taught us.

Cousin Jack pulled out his notepad and wrote, “My throat cancer and radiation allow me to empathize and encourage others going through it too."

Big sister Bekka said, “Connecting with others takes energy, determination and time. It’s work. But it’s worth it.”

Little sister Jane said, “Don’t belittle yourself when you get older. It makes me sad that mom didn’t see what a gift she was to us, even in her late stages of dementia.”

I don’t buy the image of old age as skipping off into the sunset without a care in the world. The fact is, a lot of things get harder. But the deepest and most meaningful rewards are waiting to be claimed in elderhood.

For you, it’s probably not a backpack trip. Maybe it’s staying engaged with your family. Attending church. Getting involved at Rianda House. Serving on a board. Volunteering. Whatever it is, it’s worth doing the work of living, especially when you are old and it’s hard.