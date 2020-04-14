Napa Soap

Napa Soap

Star.jpg

Hi there! I just wanted to let everyone know that Napa Soap is open for online business and has plenty of soap and lotion for keeping clean and safe. We can arrange socially distant curbside pickup during the week. You can order directly from our website www.napasoap.com and choose “in store pickup” for the shipping option which is free. Then we can arrange to have it ready for you and a time to swing through the parking lot to get it. We appreciate the support and hope everyone stays safe and keeps washing those hands!

Sheila Rockwood

Napa Soap Company

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News