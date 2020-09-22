Napa Valley College board needs to take its time on City of St. Helena lease issue

Aside from matters of respect and courtesy, the board’s appearance to be moving forward hastily on a decision that has only recently been made public and has not been available for public review calls into question the board’s commitment to the community it has been elected to represent.

An earlier, distanced, public meeting on Aug. 5 appeared to be a public relations presentation in support of the current operations at the Upper Valley Campus. The reason for exploring the needs of the community was said to be the fact that the state no longer provided funding for the college and that the funding had to come from community resources. At that time, the proposed lease of the facility was not discussed even though it has been informally under consideration since the fall of 2019.

The distancing required by the Coronavirus should not be used as a blanket to cover over long-term decisions that should be made in the light. Meetings should be teleconferenced so that the public can see who is speaking and can address the board and can be made known to people attending the meeting and other distanced members of the community. Radio transmission is a one-way street that denies public participation.