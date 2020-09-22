Napa Valley College board needs to take its time on City of St. Helena lease issue

The following is a copy of the letter I wrote to the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees following their meeting last week. The letter concerns the proposed lease of the Upper Valley Campus to the city of St. Helena.
I am writing to object to the handling of the public meeting of the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees on Sept. 10, 2020. I listened to the live radio broadcast of the meeting with a particular interest in Item 10.2, Update on Upper Valley Campus. I was aware of letters written to the board concerning the proposed lease of a large part of the campus to the City of St. Helena, and I expected to hear acknowledgement of the letters as public comment. In lieu of in-person comment being available, written communication was the only option for public comment at the meeting.
During the meeting, the letters were identified by the board chair as “from people from the past” and were dismissed unread. Not only was the content of the letters not made public, but the subject was not identified and the identity of the letter writers was not noted. The so-called “people from the past” who wrote the letters are Dr. Diane Woodruff, former president and superintendent of Napa Valley College District and former Chancellor of the California Community College system and Dr. Thomas Timar, retired Professor in the Graduate School of Education at the University of California, Davis. Professor Timar’s area of expertise is in school finance and school law. A third letter of concern, written by Ms. Bonnie Thoreen, the dean of the Upper Valley Campus and educational leader there for 10 years, also was submitted. To have the input of dedicated, experienced educational leaders with expertise and deep commitment to Napa Valley College disregarded and dismissed is more than unfortunate.
Aside from matters of respect and courtesy, the board’s appearance to be moving forward hastily on a decision that has only recently been made public and has not been available for public review calls into question the board’s commitment to the community it has been elected to represent.
An earlier, distanced, public meeting on Aug. 5 appeared to be a public relations presentation in support of the current operations at the Upper Valley Campus. The reason for exploring the needs of the community was said to be the fact that the state no longer provided funding for the college and that the funding had to come from community resources. At that time, the proposed lease of the facility was not discussed even though it has been informally under consideration since the fall of 2019.
The distancing required by the Coronavirus should not be used as a blanket to cover over long-term decisions that should be made in the light. Meetings should be teleconferenced so that the public can see who is speaking and can address the board and can be made known to people attending the meeting and other distanced members of the community. Radio transmission is a one-way street that denies public participation.
I write this as one of the “people from the past” with the hope that the board will take its time in making a decision to foreclose the only access to public higher education in the north part of our county. Should you decide to proceed with the lease to the City of St. Helena, I urge you to seek an agreement short-term enough to return the campus to its educational purpose as soon as possible, and to have a provision for an early exit from the agreement as college education offerings become available. Five years is a very long time — long enough for people to have forgotten “their college.”
Allene Timar, Ph. D.
Vice President of Instruction, retired
Napa Valley College
