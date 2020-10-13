Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus should be about education

As a former English Language Development student from St. Helena High School, Napa Valley Community College student, and recent graduate from UC Davis, I would like to share the impact that the Upper Valley Campus had on me to be able to reach each of my educational milestones. I hope that through this letter you can revalue the importance this campus has on all upper valley students and the community as a whole. I hope it will continue to always be used for education.

The Upper Valley Campus was one of the first out-of-school resources that allowed me to strengthen my knowledge of the English language. Multiple times, our 2015 ELD graduating class from SHHS biked together to the Upper Valley Campus to attend the ESL classes. As soon as the bell rang, I remember feeling this sense of eagerness to meet with other Saint Helena residents who would also attend the ESL classes being offered at the campus. Being around different kinds of people, with all different yet unique life stories, made me feel included in the beautiful struggle that learning a different language comes with.

Walking through the Upper Valley Campus’ doors and getting to be in a college classroom, made me day-dream about the possibility of one day being able to earn my seat there.