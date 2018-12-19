‘Tis the season for giving, and if you need some help with choosing a worthy cause, you can turn to the Napa Valley Give! Guide for a directory of dozens of Napa Valley non-profits who would be grateful recipients of your generosity, at any level.
One of these non-profits is Sunrise Horse Rescue, based in Calistoga. Your donation of $20 could buy a bale of hay to help keep the herd fed and healthy this holiday season. One horse will go through about one bale a week, and with a herd of 23 horses, well, you can do the math.
In addition to caring for their herd of rescued horses, Sunrise Horse Rescue also has an active Horse In Need Committee that helps horse owners re-home their horses when they can no longer care for them, keeping the horses from falling through the cracks and becoming desperate cases.
Sunrise also offers various Community Outreach Programs, including a new partnership with the St. Helena Hospital’s Cancer Center that brings cancer patients and their families out to the barn for some beneficial horse time. Sunrise Horse Rescue also has developed an Emergency Response Team that has been an integral part of large animal emergency response and relief during many of the Northern California wildfires over the last several years, including the most recent Camp Fire in Butte County.
Donations through the Napa Valley Give! Guide help Sunrise Horse Rescue to continue their good work for the horses and humans of Napa Valley and surrounding areas. They are honored to be included in this project alongside the many other worthy Napa Valley non-profits. By coming together in the Give! Guide, they are all able to extend their reach and make an even bigger impact to improve and serve this amazing community.
Lindsay Merget
Managing Director
Sunrise Horse Rescue