Oct. 20-26, 2019 is the 14th annual National Friends of Libraries Week. On behalf of the library staff and trustees, I want to take this opportunity to thank Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library for their support. Funds raised by Friends & Foundation allow our library to host nearly 700 educational and cultural programs annually for more than 10,000 attendees and to continually update our collection with new books, DVDs, and electronic media.
I hope you will give generously to Friends & Foundation during their annual fundraising campaign this month. It is a terrific way to give back to our town and make our library even better. If you haven’t received a donation request from Friends & Foundation, please ask a librarian for a donation envelope the next time you’re in. You can also visit supportSHlibrary.org to donate online.
Chris Kreiden
Director, St. Helena Public Library