As you probably read in last week’s St. Helena Star, the Winter Market held its second annual event at the Native Sons Hall on Dec. 1-2. Thanks to Richard Carter and Co. and all of the St. Helena residents who attended and thanks also to those who donated so generously to the Native Sons Hall restoration project. As a result of all the generosity we were able to realize over $5,000 in donations.
One of the main goals of the Native Sons is to keep the hall open and available to all of St. Helena's organizations and residents. As you know a hall that size and that old takes a lot of time, energy and money to maintain. So thanks again for your donations, you know it's going to a good cause.
Phil Murphy
President, NSGW #53