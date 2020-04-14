New hours at St. Helena Community Food Pantry

The St. Helena Community Food Pantry has new days of operation: Tuesdays and Fridays only, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

We serve those who live in St. Helena, Yountville, Oakville, Rutherford and Pope Valley. Calistoga and Angwin offer help at their own pantry. Clients must fill out an application (available in English and Spanish) and present identification that shows their current address, usually a driver's license, utility bill or letter from their landlord.

Clients receive a bag of fresh food once a week, a box of basics once a month, and a bag of USDA food once a month, beginning on April 17 this month. We have revised the distribution so that it is now a drive-through situation; the pick-up point is the carport area between buildings at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1777 Main St.

The St. Helena community has been very supportive of our food pantry, and new volunteers are substituting for older staff who are sheltering in place. Thank you all for your help!

Susan Davis

St. Helena Community Food Pantry

