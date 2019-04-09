The efforts and steps taking by the St. Helena City Council, and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, however well-meaning, are not going to accomplish the desired effects and miraculously regenerate our economy, as they imply.
It is beyond my imagination and understanding how the revitalization of our Main Street can be accomplished by new sidewalks, new toilet facilities, more benches, more signs. It is just not going to do the “trick.”
We have to face reality, live up to the occasion, stepping in to the future, with “out of box thinking” and actions that are required to create a prosperous future. It should be clear to all of us, and especially to the “players” of our town that the “old ways” just will not do. Creative, “out of box” thinking and actions are required to adapt and blend into today’s reality.
We have to create an “other dimension” to our town, widen our horizon by connecting Main Street to the community-owned Adams Street property, that would open up a new world of opportunity, regenerating our community; economically, creatively, and intellectually.
Ferenc Brunner
St. Helena