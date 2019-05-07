St. Helena – “The Town of Wine & Roses.” Isn’t this a good motto/trademark for our distinctive town? This motto could be on a sign to greet visitors as they arrive here. We have lots of wineries and tasting rooms. Many of our homes have stunning roses in their gardens. Call or write to the city council members to use this motto. For those of you who would like to add a few roses, I have some suggestions for types and care. All these roses are disease resistant and bloom from May to October. What other flower blooms that much?
1. ICEBERG: white, considered the best rose. Can reach 5-6 feet, also a climber.
2. SUMMER WINE: coral buds, coral with yellow centers, semi-single blossoms, charming. 3-4 feet tall
3. VETERAN’S HONOR: classic red rose, 5 feet tall.
4. BLACK FOREST ROSE: red, covered with flowers on long stems, (40-50 blooms per stem), 3-4 feet tall
5. DOUBLE DELIGHT: ivory with cherry edge, delicious fragrance, 5-6 feet tall
6. FRAGRANT CLOUD: strong coral, delicious fragrance, 3-4 feet tall
7. GRAHAM THOMAS: rich yellow, English rose-old style, large many-petaled blooms (Austin), voted “world’s favorite rose,” 5 feet or 10 feet as a climber
8. HARLOW CARR: med pink, English rose (Austin), floriferous, 4 feet tall.
I like to grow roses by name, my grandchildren’s names. Or fun names -- Playboy and Playgirl, Hot Cocoa, Rosie the Riveter. There are so many names, colors, shapes and sizes to choose from that you will surely find your favorites. Please call me, 963-9050 or 707-888-2984 (cell), for any information you need. You may also call to see my garden. For ours is the “Town of Wine & Roses,” right?
Joan Westgate
St. Helena