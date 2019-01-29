The Oakville Grocery is an icon and a landmark destination at the intersection of past and present in the heart of Napa Valley. It has served our community for nearly 140 years, providing locals and visitors alike with a mercantile, farm stand and gathering space. We are honored to have taken over a piece of history, and to chart its future path.
Our mission is to stay true to our historical roots and emphasize healthy, fresh, local and sustainably grown food. Our vision is for Oakville Grocery to compel our communities to take a stand for the future of food and make a commitment to local, organic, biodynamic and ethically made products that reflect the importance of both the people who produce them as well as the environment around us.
We call on you, our local farmers, artisans, vintners, growers and purveyors, to join us in this vision and help us deliver on our mission by presenting your organic, biodynamic, local and artisan products for our consideration. This is our call to elevate and enhance our local food and wine community — join us!
Please email Barry Dinsmore at artisans@oakvillegrocery.com to set up a time to explore opportunities with Oakville Grocery at either the Oakville or Healdsburg location and help us define the future of food.
Jean-Charles Boisset
Oakville Grocery