There was so much going on Monday night at our special City Council meeting that I thought I should follow-up with some clarifying comments regarding our options for the council/commission meeting space:
While I appreciate the significant cost savings realized by continuing to rent the SHUSD room for council chambers, I believe there are significant advantages to a thoughtfully designed new space. Noll & Tam has presented a conceptual design for a large community space that can also serve as council chambers. I see this as an exciting opportunity for St. Helena to have a building that can bring our community together for local events, generate revenue from rentals, and be a safe, welcoming space for city governance. It’s important to provide a safe, well-designed environment for public meetings, not only for the benefit of city employees, council members and the members of our various commissions, but also for all those members of the public who come to participate in our governance process.
Anna Chouteau
St. Helena City Council