New users are taxing St. Helena's water system

Thank you, Eric Hall, for emphasizing how little water we have (“St. Helena’s water and the Big Squeeze,” March 4). It is indeed time to save water. Let’s show some team spirit and give up baths and planting a new garden. This is serious. Let’s all pitch in and help our city weather this crisis.
In the rainfall year ended June 30, 2019 we had 53.77 inches of rain and Bell Canyon Reservoir was 88% full. In the rainfall year ended June 30, 2020 we had 13.32 inches of rain and Bell Canyon Reservoir was 60% full. At present we have had 7.91 inches of rainfall and Bell Canyon is 40% full.
But wait a minute — our water saving team spirit is useless because of adding new users to the system.. And each source of water is limited in one way or another:
1. The water we can use from St. Helena’s Bell Canyon Reservoir is limited by law and lawsuits. In 2016 Water Audit California sued the city claiming too much water was being diverted from Bell Creek into the water supply. The city agreed to bypass more water into the creek.
2. Mr. Hall says the city will try to buy more water from Napa, but it is unclear whether pipes can carry the extra. We don’t have money to keep buying water from Napa, he writes. Napa is growing so fast they might not have more water to sell.
3. In February 2021, our city council settled a lawsuit accusing it of extracting too much water from the municipal well on Pope Street. The suit also asked new well drilling to be limited.
California and the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) ordered St. Helena to build 254 new housing units by 2031. Napa is ordered to build almost 2,000, plus taking some of the county’s allocation.
New users continue to be connected to the water system. On Pope Street and McCorkle there are 16 new apartments. A month later the planning commission approved five new units on Pope Street. The Hunter project at the east end of Adams Street is still underway with a new EIR — adding 87 new units to the water system. Fifty new units were proposed on the Romero property on Pope Street, but no action lately. More apartments could be built across the street.
In November 2020 the city council imposed Phase 2 water restrictions: no new water connections allowed. Residential users are limited to 65 gallons per person per day.
On March 4, our city offered tips on how to conserve water. “The more users save now the better St. Helena can manage long term if the shortage becomes an extended situation” we’re told. Outdoor irrigation must be decreased. Don’t plant a garden. Don’t take a bath and your shower better be less than 5 minutes. You might comply, but the city could still limit your water use and make you pay more. We’ll have to pay for “more sustainable water delivery infrastructure.” Then come the “conservation incentives, restrictive allotments and rate setting.”
It will never be enough if the city continues to add new users to the system.
We have to give up taking a bath so folks who buy a home in the Hunter project can landscape their yards? Or is everyone going to have yards full of weeds and rocks? Welcome to St. Helena, but please don’t take a bath or plant a garden.
Mariam Hansen
St. Helena
