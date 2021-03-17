New users are taxing St. Helena's water system

Thank you, Eric Hall, for emphasizing how little water we have (“St. Helena’s water and the Big Squeeze,” March 4). It is indeed time to save water. Let’s show some team spirit and give up baths and planting a new garden. This is serious. Let’s all pitch in and help our city weather this crisis.

In the rainfall year ended June 30, 2019 we had 53.77 inches of rain and Bell Canyon Reservoir was 88% full. In the rainfall year ended June 30, 2020 we had 13.32 inches of rain and Bell Canyon Reservoir was 60% full. At present we have had 7.91 inches of rainfall and Bell Canyon is 40% full.

But wait a minute — our water saving team spirit is useless because of adding new users to the system.. And each source of water is limited in one way or another:

1. The water we can use from St. Helena’s Bell Canyon Reservoir is limited by law and lawsuits. In 2016 Water Audit California sued the city claiming too much water was being diverted from Bell Creek into the water supply. The city agreed to bypass more water into the creek.

2. Mr. Hall says the city will try to buy more water from Napa, but it is unclear whether pipes can carry the extra. We don’t have money to keep buying water from Napa, he writes. Napa is growing so fast they might not have more water to sell.