Many have said that our RSO is very similar Calistoga's RSO. In Calistoga the administrative fees can be passed to the park owner and residents right away (Section 2.22.190). However, our RSO forces the city to absorb those fees until half of the park homes have selected the RSO option (Section 9.24.1990). Right now only 10-15 residences qualify for our RSO out of over 200 homes in Vineyard Valley. It is will take a long time for enough long-term leases to expire to get to half the homes. Until then the city absorbs the fees.
The administrative fees include the costs of mediation and arbitration. The amounts are undetermined but it will take the time of our Planning Director and other staff involvement. The city would not only manage some normal business functions but would also be responsible for handling any disputes that may arise. These can lead to arbitration and end up in the courts. In other words the costs are open-ended. No fee cap is imposed; no cost cap to protect the city.
There may be a good RSO for our town -- one that has an annual cost cap, and imposes fees now rather than in the distant future. This will protect seniors as well has the city from any unnecessary costs.
Jeff Farmer
St. Helena