Not really what I was saying

About the San Francisco Chronicle article which appeared in the April 11 edition: When Mr. Phillips called, we had a conversation about the economic disparity that exits in St. Helena, my thoughts on reasons why not many Hispanics run for elected positions in St. Helena and the lack of any type of affordable housing in town. I was hoping that would be the meat of the article.

I was sorry to read that my name and community service work I have done was used in a totally different tone. It is very disheartening to see my name along with an individual who claims to be prejudiced against in our town. I certainly have never felt that way growing up in this town. I thank you all of you who voted for me when a ran for City Council, I am more than satisfied with the results.

I am still over the moon about all of the City Council members believing that I would be an asset for the city by appointing me to the Planning Commission. Please be assured that I will make the best decisions on behalf and for the benefit of our beautiful community and town.

I am very proud to be the Mexican face in the commission and will continue to work on behalf of all the workers of St Helena so that they may afford to live here. I will continue to be vocal about that very issue.

Rosaura Segura