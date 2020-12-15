Now is time to come together to face pandemic challenge

I want to check in with our community as we move into the holiday season and forge ahead through the latest challenges of COVID-19.

Through all of the challenges of 2020, we have worked together as a community and become stronger and more caring. We can keep moving forward together to make this the most meaningful holiday season ever and keep working together to see each other through whatever challenges we face.

Regarding COVID-19, we know everyone is tired and the recent uncertainty regarding shut downs just makes it harder.

We know this next month or two is critical, so we have to stay focused - just like at mile 20 of a marathon where people can hit a wall, we have to concentrate and just keep doing what we've been doing, working together as a community, and we will get through this.

We know that vaccines are on their way. We know that our protocols of the three W's -- wearing a mask, washing our hands, and watching our distance -- are working. We know that we must avoid gatherings through this holiday season -- that's hard, but these measures are how we flatten the curve, and give our hospitals and frontline workers the capacity they need to do their jobs, to protect us and our community.