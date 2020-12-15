Now is time to come together to face pandemic challenge

I want to check in with our community as we move into the holiday season and forge ahead through the latest challenges of COVID-19.
Through all of the challenges of 2020, we have worked together as a community and become stronger and more caring. We can keep moving forward together to make this the most meaningful holiday season ever and keep working together to see each other through whatever challenges we face.
Regarding COVID-19, we know everyone is tired and the recent uncertainty regarding shut downs just makes it harder.
We know this next month or two is critical, so we have to stay focused - just like at mile 20 of a marathon where people can hit a wall, we have to concentrate and just keep doing what we've been doing, working together as a community, and we will get through this.
We know that vaccines are on their way. We know that our protocols of the three W's -- wearing a mask, washing our hands, and watching our distance -- are working. We know that we must avoid gatherings through this holiday season -- that's hard, but these measures are how we flatten the curve, and give our hospitals and frontline workers the capacity they need to do their jobs, to protect us and our community.
We've been through this before over the last many months, we need to dig down deep again and find that next gear that will get us through this.
if you or someone you know needs services or resources, please contact the city of St. Helena through our website or Napa County services at readynapacounty.org. We are also still in recovery mode from the Glass Fire and Lightning Complex Fires. Whether housing, health, mental health, financial, whatever the need -- please reach out and make contact with readynapacounty.org or the city of St. Helena to be directed toward services and resources. The phone number for the Napa County Local Assistance Center is (707) 299-2190
Please reach out if there is a need, let's keep everybody connected.
Let's shop local, let's support our local restaurants, let's work together with our local schools, non-profits and faith and service groups to keep everyone moving forward together and feeling supported.
Let's inspire each other. Think about the tough things you've ever had to do in your life. This is one of them.
We made it through those didn't we? We can make it through this - together.
If you're among the people that's doing OK, please take the time to reach out and help someone else hang in there. Let's inspire each other with our kindness, our compassion, our generosity, our strength, patience and sensitivity, with our commitment to each other and our community. Over these next few months we need to keep our stride, keep our focus, and bridge through.
Sometimes it's hard if we're doing it for ourselves, we can lose motivation, we can lose perspective.
So think about your neighbor, your loved ones, think about our young people who look to us for the character to continue working through this challenge together, let them inspire us for these next important steps.
If you can make a charitable donation please consider the Napa Valley Community Foundation at napavalleycf.org, which disperses funds where the need is greatest throughout Napa County. Also in St. Helena the Rianda House, Boys and Girls Club and Upvalley Family Centers and Food Pantry are incredible partners that are always appreciative of support.
Our city and county staffs have also been doing incredible work through this entire pandemic, both in emergency services, as well as day-to-day operations. Our first responders have been stellar.
Let's not forget that they too have homes and families, and just as much at stake as the rest of us.
I have deep appreciation for the work they have done over these many months, and with a continued coordinated approach we will navigate through this.
This is the holiday season, where the best of us comes out, just like the best of us comes out when we work through challenges together. I am so very proud and moved to be the mayor of a town that truly understands and practices the concepts of community.
Again, let's support each other by checking in with each other, let's shop local, let's support our local restaurants, let's work together with our local schools, non profits, businesses and faith and service groups to keep everyone moving forward together and supported though this holiday season and over the next few months as we work towards recovery, finding the true joy and deep meaning in being a community.
We can do it. Si Se Puede.
Geoff Ellsworth, Mayor
St. Helena
