Oh boy! Easter Sunday dinner with my family in St. Helena

My name is Kim Phinney and I had dinner with my family, social-distance-shelter-in-place-style, on Easter Sunday and it felt incredible.

I sat around a dining table surrounded by my family on our front porch. Six feet to my right was my brother and his family. Six feet to my left was my sister and her family. Since Shelter-In-Place (and day one of birth), we have been close. We live so close in fact, when my sister yells at her kids I can hear her.

On day 1 of the Shelter-In-Place, we had a family dinner. We continued to dine as a family, a few nights a week, for the past month.

Shelter-In-Place has changed a few of the rules. Don’t go inside. If you have to go to the bathroom, find a bush. If you have to go “big” bathroom, go back to your own house. Bring your own table, chairs, food, drinks, napkins, plates, utensils, cups and trash bag. So what if you can’t bring it all on your bike. Don’t touch my drinks and I won’t touch yours. If you don’t like the music, too bad, it is not your turn. If you like what the other family is having for dinner, you’re out of luck. Don’t touch the cookies, those are ours. Come washed and leave sweaty from the games we play as a family.

Clean hands are a plenty, thanks to the conversion from our normal business to hand sanitizer. Shameless plug and I bring it up because we can’t social distance there at the factory, we are working.

Why am I admitting that I eat dinner as a family? What is happening around here, and I can attest to on Easter Sunday, the friendly neighborhood waves and Happy Easters, turned into policing one another instead of wishing each other well. The friendly smiles turned into scowls of shame and finger pointing.

I am not sure when we became experts on everything but our own business, but the more we turn against each other, the more difficult it is going to be to recover and OH BOY are we going to need to recover. The same person you shame in the paper, or on social media, or call the cops on, may be the same person you come to when in need -- in need of one of the many resources we all have to offer as a community. If the virus doesn’t bring us down, don’t worry, a community member surely will.

Kim Phinney

St. Helena

