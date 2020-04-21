Oh boy! Easter Sunday dinner with my family in St. Helena

Why am I admitting that I eat dinner as a family? What is happening around here, and I can attest to on Easter Sunday, the friendly neighborhood waves and Happy Easters, turned into policing one another instead of wishing each other well. The friendly smiles turned into scowls of shame and finger pointing.

I am not sure when we became experts on everything but our own business, but the more we turn against each other, the more difficult it is going to be to recover and OH BOY are we going to need to recover. The same person you shame in the paper, or on social media, or call the cops on, may be the same person you come to when in need -- in need of one of the many resources we all have to offer as a community. If the virus doesn’t bring us down, don’t worry, a community member surely will.